Cast announced for Five & Dime Drama Collective spring show

The Five & Dime Drama Collective will present an original new play, Dance of Deceit, by local playwright Tom Gorsuch on Sunday, May 7 at 2 p.m. at the Auditorium. The show will be directed by Larry Horn with Jeff Sargent as assistant director. The play is set in three rooms of a roadside motel and is recommended for mature audiences.

Cast members include Sandra CH Smith and C.L. Landis playing Carmen and Phil, retired academics on a road trip with a lust for life and each other. Heather Huber and Wyatt Pavelsek playing Penny and Michael, an aspiring actress enjoying a tryst with a married man, whose wife is just two rooms away. Jules Maben and Bryan Manire playing Barb and Trevor, ambitious executives plotting a corporate power grab while cheating on their spouses.

More information is available at FiveAndDimeDramaCollective.org.

Photo: Back (l.-r.) Chuck Landis, Sandra CH Smith, Bryan Manire, Tom Gorsuch, Jeff Sargent, Larry Horn. Front (l.-r.) Jules Maben, Wyatt Pavelsek, Heather Huber