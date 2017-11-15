Can you run as fast as a turkey? No. But you should try

The Grassy Knob Fire Association Auxiliary invites the public to their 8th annual Don Gammie Turkey Trot on Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 23 at Lake Leatherwood Park, beginning at the Ballfields.

The race, sanctioned by USA Track and Field, starts at 8:30 a.m. Top runners in the 5-kilometer trail run will be presented with medals. A one-mile walk/run is available for those who prefer a less challenging course.

Entry fee is $20 for adults and $15 for children under 12. Register at TurkeyTrotAr.com or contact Kay Schriner at rkschriner@gmail.com for an entry form. Register by Nov. 16 for a free t-shirt. Participants will be required to sign a waiver.

The race is in memory of Don Gammie of Grassy Knob, and proceeds benefit the Grassy Knob Volunteer Fire Association.