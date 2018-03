Head out to The Farm for Eureka Spring Cleanin’ in the Holler, a seasonal pickup of Hwy. 187 sponsored by Keep Arkansas Beautiful on April 14 and 15. Join for camping, a potluck, and live music. Cost is $12.50 per night per adult for camping. Kids 12 and under are free. Proceeds go towards giving back to the Keep Arkansas Beautiful foundation for future cleanups in the area.

