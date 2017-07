Mariellen Griffith will hold a book singing at Brews, across from the post office on July 23 from 2 – 5 p.m. for her new novel, Murder at Brews. The novel is based on real events in Eureka Springs and Brews, where a murder, robbery, and kidnapping take place nearby. Mariellen Griffith based many of the characters in the novel on people she met in Brews and the adjacent Fine Art Gallery.

