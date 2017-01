Holiday Island Baptist Church Ladies will begin their new weekly Bible study Thursday, Jan. 19 at 9:30 a.m. in the downstairs fellowship hall, 14 Stateline Drive. They will use Priscilla Shirer’s The Armor of God workbooks and DVD. Workbooks will be handed out on Jan. 19 and the cost is $13. For more information call the church at (479) 352-7624.

