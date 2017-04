There will be a volunteer clean up of the dog park on Wednesday, April 19 from 5:30 – 7 p.m. The park will be closed to dogs during this time. Bring a rake and a contractor-sized garbage bag if you can. Rain date is set for Wednesday, April 26. For any questions call Dog Park Committee Chair Rachel Brix at (479) 244-9151.

