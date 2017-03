The Holiday Island Fire Department Auxiliary will hold their luncheon and business meeting at noon on Tuesday, March 28 at the Clubhouse Ballroom in Holiday Island. Doors open for 11:30 a.m. for social visiting and noon for lunch. The cost is $8 and $12 for dues. Reservations must be made by Friday, March 24. Call Drenda Higdon at (479) 363-8125.

