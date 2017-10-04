All-church women’s conference Oct. 13, 14

Area women of all denominations are welcome to join educator, author and broadcast host, Dr. Tara Rye, Oct. 13 and 14 at First Christian Church on Passion Play Road to explore the question, “What are you looking for?”

Especially now, when it seems each new event in our world brings more questions than answers, it’s important to find truth in our personal lives. This women’s conference will provide uplifting answers and an opportunity for fellowship and shared wisdom.

Registration opens at 6 p.m. Friday, Oct. 13 for the evening session beginning at 7 p.m. Doors open at 8 a.m. Saturday for the main conference from 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. Cost is $15 for both days, lunch included. For more information/registration phone (713) 304-7936. See more about Tara Rye, at www.tararye.com.