After school program from CCF coming soon

The Eureka Springs Community Foundation will be launching a trial after school program for public, private, or home schooled children in grades K-6 starting March 27. The curriculum will be modeled after nationally recognized and state approved program standards and age appropriate educational and physical activities will b provided by trained/certified teachers and staff.

The trial program will be free and available Monday – Friday from 3:30 – 5:30 p.m. Students can be enrolled for as many days or as much time as is necessary during hours of operation. Applications for enrollment are being sent home to all students K-6 in public, private and parochial schools. You may stop by the ES Elementary School to pick up a form.

Applications are due by Monday, March 6. Expansion of activities to meet grades 7-12 will depend on the numbers enrolling in grades K-6. For more information contact Kathy Remenar at (417) 342-8498.