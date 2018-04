Five & Dime Drama Collective presents Scratch That on Saturday, April 28 at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday, April 29 at 2 p.m. at Main Stage Creative Community Center, 67 North Main.

Admission will be pay what you are able, with all proceeds benefitting Purple Flower Domestic Violence Resource Center. Seating is limited and doors will open 30 minutes before each show and will be followed by a “Talk Back” so the audience can provide feedback to the director, actors and authors.