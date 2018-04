Rehearsals are under way for the Holiday Island Theater Guild’s production of Blithe Spirit, a comedy by Noel Coward. The Guild once again has Elise Buchman as director and both new and veteran Holiday Island actors. The play will be presented May 10 – 12 at 6:30 p.m. in the Ballroom of the Holiday Island Clubhouse. For additional information contact Carmen at (479) 981-1036.

Pictured (l.-r.) cast members Curt Matson, Vicky Vander Horn, Dana Royer, Susan Moore, Carmen Caldwell and Michael Carey.