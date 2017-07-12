AARP driver safety classes in July

Cornerstone Bank of Eureka Springs and Mercy Hospital of Berryville are each sponsoring an AARP Driver Safety program. The first class will be on July 20 at Cornerstone Bank of Eureka Springs, 152 E. Van Buren. The next class will be at Mercy Hospital at 214 Carter St. on July 27.

Sign-in for each class is at 8 a.m. and class begins at 8:30 a.m. All materials are included in the class fee of $15 for AARP members and $20 for non-members.

To register for class at Cornerstone call Linda at (479) 253-2265, and to register for class at Mercy Hospital call Deana at (870) 423-5230.