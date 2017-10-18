A clean road mirrors a happy driver

The Holiday Island Hospitality Association will sponsor the semi-annual roadside cleanup on Saturday, Oct. 21. Volunteers are need, and cleanup crews will be formed at the Holiday Island Clubhouse north parking lot at 9 a.m. Volunteers will receive their road assignments and supplies with a picnic lunch provided at approximately 11:30 a.m. at the Recreation Center Pavilion.

Orange safety vests and trash bags will be provided. The Holiday Island Fire Department and Carroll County Sheriff’s Department will provide safety escorts on designated routes. The makeup date will be Nov. 4 in case of inclement weather.